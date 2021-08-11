Age 87, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, in Paulding County, Ohio.
A celebration of life for Mr. Richard A. Conrad will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the American Legion No. 131 in Munising.
He was born May 17, 1934, in Durand, the son of Richard and Delta (Scheller) Conrad. On Aug. 11, 1956, he married Arbutus M. Krueger, who survives him. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a self-employed farmer and a member of American Legion Post No. 131 in Munising, where it was his privilege to serve as a member of the honor guard.
He was also a member of VFW No. 2272 in Durand. He was an Eagle Scouts adviser, avid bowler, and enjoyed fishing and hunting camp with friends. He was a DVA ambulance driver and attendant for 25 years. He also enjoyed spending time with his spouse, family and friends at the casino, where he never let a jackpot go to waste.
He is also survived by his children Sandra Conrad, Diamondale, Richele (Timothy) Toomey, Charlotte, Sheri (Jason) Burgess, of Leslie, and Richard (Lynn) Conrad, of Paulding, Ohio; grandchildren Chelsea, Sheradin, K.C., Jay, Logan and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren Liam, Clayton, Quin and Alaska.
He was preceded in death by daughter Cindy Lee Conrad, grandson Jason Higbee and great-granddaughter Laken Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to VFW of Durand or American Legion Post No. 131.
Richard was laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding is handling arrangements. Friends may share fond memories at denherderfh.com
