Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Milan, Tennessee, Aug. 1, 1928, the son of Hollie and Zedia Walker.
He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps after enlisting.
He married Janice Ruth Nixon in Angola, Indiana, Sept. 20, 1954, and together they celebrated 66 years together this past September.
Vernal enjoyed tinkering and spending time with his large family. He worked for more than 30 years for Complete Auto Transit in Flint, and he then did private bus touring.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; children Shelly (Jim) Burns of Webberville, Rosemary (John) Leonard of Owosso, Vernal Jr. of Owosso, Dennis (Amy) Walker of Owosso and George Walker of Owosso; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his granddaughter Nicole Bates, great-grandson Sawyer Walker and his 12 siblings.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Mary Castle.
There will be a private family service Saturday, Dec. 19, with John Walworth officiating, and burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens where he will receive military honors.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
