A longtime resident of Morrice, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Sparrow Health System.
Born in 1937 in New York City, Lillian spent her childhood growing up in New York and New Jersey. She moved to Michigan as a young womon, where she met her husband of 42 years.
Lillian learned to drive semi-trucks. She then moved into the Morrice area where she started a cleaning service.
One more career change led to her passion and love of caring for others. She decided to open a day care at her home and for more than 25 years welcomed all with open arms and a big heart.
Lillian loved socializing with friends, dining out, trips to the casino, playing Bingo, pogo and she was an avid reader.
Lillian was preceded in death by the love of her life, best friend and husband Eugene Hatfield. She is survived by her sons Mark Hatfield and Donegal Mac Ewyn; nine grandchildren; and many great grandchildren, all whom she loved very much.
Condolences may be sent to 1764 W. Britton Road, Morrice, MI 48857
There will be no service. A memorial dinner will take place in the spring.
