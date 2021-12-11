Jerry Lynn Schultz

Age 73, a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at home with his loving wife at his side. He touched the lives of so many and made such an impact on his grandkids whom he would have given the world to.
Jerry was born Nov. 3, 1948, in Owosso, to Kenneth and Beatrice (Ellis) Schultz. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1966.
He met his wife Vicky cruising the pits in Owosso, one of his fondest memories. They were married Nov. 24, 1973, at St. Jospeh in Owosso. Jerry retired after a fulfilling career as an elevator/escalator journeyman for KONE. Jerry enjoyed tinkering with many things. He was a long time car enthusiast, including a member of the Shiawassee Corvette Club earlier in life. He got satisfaction from spending time working on his house and cabin and loved watching ideas and plans come together.
Jerry was very passionate for his kids and grandkids. Through the years he found himself involved in Boy Scouts, 4H, and many other youth activities.
Jerry is survived by his wife Vicky; son Brent (Holly) Schultz of Corunna and his daughter Melissa (Willie) Schneider of Chesaning; grandkids Clayton, Olivia, Alexis, Everett, Sophie and Oliver;sisters Janet Douglas, Jackie West and Judy Ochodnicky; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Rosemary Tomcala; brother-in-law Frank (Kim) Tomcala; and sister-in-law Jane (Chris) Taute; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in deah by his parents, Kenneth and Beatrice; stepmother Katie (Kurncz); sister Kathy and her husband Rob; sister Sue; and brothers-in-law Randy Stinson and Jack Sveda.
The family will receive visitors from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Nelson-House Funeral Homes, 120 E. Mason St. in Owosso. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 915 E. Oliver St. in Owosso. A luncheon will follow at the Knights of Columbus 1259 E. M-21 in Owosso.
Jerry has two adopted granddaughters. In his memory, contributions can be made to Catholic Charities Adoption Services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com
