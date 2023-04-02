William B. Whitaker

Age 92, of Durand, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home.
Cremation has taken place. A burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 92, of Durand, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home.
Cremation has taken place. A burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
William Bert Whitaker was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Howell, a son of Lyle and Elizabeth (Hildinger) Whitaker.
On April 11, 1959, he married Judy Papworth.
William — more fondly known as “W.B.” or “Dub” — was a proud veteran, having served 22 years in the Navy. After retiring from the service, he worked at Papa Dick’s Bistro for several years as a bartender.
William enjoyed spending time with his family and meeting with his friends to sample the many restaurants in the area. He was an active RV enthusiast, traveling the U.S. with his wife, until settling in Durand.
In his free time, he enjoyed gathering with friends and family, spending time with his cat, Gregory, working in the yard, and dreaming about what he would do if he won the lottery.
He was an active member of the Howell V.F.W. and supported many veteran organizations. William remained completely independent until the end, pleased that he was able to do everything on his own.
William is survived by his children, Ian (Robin) Whitaker and Nona (Daniel) Zink; grandchildren, Ashley, Sean, Emily, Gina and Lia; great-grandchildren, Violet, Lila, William, Stevie, Holden, Remy, Marcus, Selena, Andres, Antonio, Carmen, Rosemary and Oliver; sister, Nona Milner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and brothers, Rex and Hollis Whitaker.
Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Memorial contributions are should be directed to Veterans of America or the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.