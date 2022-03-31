Helen E. Smolek

Age 94, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Bannister on July 27, 1927, to Frances and Joseph Vandruska. Helen married Joseph M. Smolek on Aug. 17, 1946. For 38 years she resided in Owosso with her husband and five children, where she was a homemaker and farmer’s wife. In 1984, Helen and Joe sold their farm and moved to West Palm Beach, where she resided until her death.
She is the last of eight siblings to pass away. Her husband Joe passed away in 2005.
Helen had an outgoing personality and was willing to help anyone in need. Some of her favorite activities were polka dancing, swimming, playing golf and playing Rummikub. Helen was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso and Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in West Palm Beach.
Helen is survived by her children Dave (Pam) Smolek of Irons, Patricia Hiller of West Palm Beach, Anna (Craig) Steketee of Billings, Missouri, Joseph T. (Leslie) Smolek of Owosso and Helen (Roger) Gaynor of Owosso. Helen will also be lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild,and many other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in West Palm Beach. Burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery in Owosso in July.
Online condolences and memorials can be made at tillmanfuneralhome.com.
