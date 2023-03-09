Joan Virginia Mallery

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 3:27 pm
Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Christian memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16070 W. Brady Road, Oakley.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday.
Joan was born July 4, 1929, in Owosso, the daughter of Frank and Alpha (Nixon) Tannehill.
Joan was an active member at her church and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She married Russell Mallery in Angola, Indiana, on Nov. 1, 1952. He later predeceased her on Nov. 9, 1988.
Joan was the owner of Joan’s Donuts with her husband for several years.
Joan is survived by her children Russell (Lynda) Mallery Jr., Sharon (Allen) Wieler, Theresa Allen, Marie (Chance) Arbuckle, William (Rose) Mallery and Jean (Rick) Cardwell; 28 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Russell Mallery Sr., sons, Joseph and Gary Mallery, infant daughter, parents, Frank and Alpha Tannehill, one brother and six sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church or Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
