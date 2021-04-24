Edward Doan Clay

Age 76, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, passed away March 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held March 25, 2021, with David Haddix officiating.
Ed was born July 28, 1944, in Haddix, Kentucky, the son of Sam and Clara (Haddix) Combs.
He is survived by his daughter Deanna Clay Martin; son Shannon Clay; grandchildren Louis, Corey, Alicia, Danielle and Jesse; great-grandchildren Kacin and Mieagh; brothers Ernest (Margaret) Combs, Arthur Lee Combs (Sue) and Anderson Combs (Vickie Isom); sisters-in-law Cathy Clay and Sharon Combs; step-sons Victor (Joyce) Brewer, Harlos (Alma) Brewer, Randall (Stephanie) Brewer and Steve (Cricket) Brewer; a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Ed was predeceased by his wife Ruby Clay; his parents; brothers Price and Edgar Combs; sister Janice Combs; and long-time companion Lillie Mae Brewer.
