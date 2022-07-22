Bessie B. Scott

This lovely lady passed away early Wednesday morning July 13, 2022, in her own bed. Dementia came on in her life about four years ago. It was a long and sometimes tough life until the end.
I thank my aunt Jean, who stayed with me the last 10 months and was of tremendous help so I was able to keep her home. That was mom’s wish. She was a loving mother of two boys, Robert and Gerald, and one girl, Julia. She was a loving grandma of four girls, Isela, Whitney, Valeria and Rose, and three boys, Todd, Steve and Austin. She was a loving great-grandma to Beau, Lucas, Eleanor, Stevie and Caitlin.
She spent most of her life as a machine operator at Toledo Com in Owosso. She loved all of her co-workers. I spent many nights as a child in the kitchen with her as she baked them cakes, cookies, mac-n-cheese, etc. At Christmas, it was the tradition of peanut brittle, rock candy, cookies and candy popcorn.
I will treasure all my moments with her. All mom ever wanted was people around her to talk to. Never asked for a thing. She would do anything for you. So as I lay you to rest, mom, there will never be a day that you will not be on my mind and in my heart. Know for sure, I will love you always.
