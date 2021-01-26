Age 89, passed away at his home in Owosso Jan. 24, 2021, from complications of cancer.
Born in Jackson Dec. 29, 1931, to John Jennings and Dorothy (Reade) Kates, he was a man of many talents. After graduating from Mount Pleasant High School in 1950, he earned a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from Michigan State University. He proudly served his country as a B-47 pilot in the U.S. Air Force.
Reade married Elizabeth “Betsy” Hazzard in 1956 and she predeceased him in 2000. Reade and Betsy lived in Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas and Nebraska before settling down in Owosso in 1973. Reade worked in agricultural sales and most recently was a plant manager for Terra in Oakley.
He was also a licensed real estate agent and spent many years as a landlord, renovating numerous apartment buildings in the Owosso/Corunna area.
Following Betsy’s death, Reade married Florence Wiseman, who predeceased him after less than two years of marriage in 2003. He married to Dorothy Louise Parker from 2006 until her death in 2015.
Reade was a longtime member of Owosso First United Methodist Church. Giving back to the community was important to him, as evidenced by his activities in the Owosso Kiwanis Club. His favorite charity to support was the Salvation Army, and he strongly believed in their mission to help others. His interests included antique cars, aviation, woodworking, agriculture and finance.
During his retirement years, he loved spending time at his cottage on Springwood Lake near Harrison.
Reade is survived by his sons John Jennings (Margo) Kates of Indianapolis, Indiana, James Reade (Sharon Schmeling) Kates of Jefferson, Wisconsin, Joseph Woolsey (Michelle) Kates of Fairbanks, Alaska, Thomas Curtis (Jennifer) Kates of Holland, and Robert Wight (Marcy) Kates of Holt; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to The Salvation Army of Owosso or The Owosso Kiwanis Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.