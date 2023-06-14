John David Bendall Sr.

Age 76, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the funeral home.
John was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Corunna, the son of Frank and Lilah (Brandeberry) Bendall. He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1966, and proudly served in the National Guard for six years.
John began working at age 14 in the meat cutting industry. Later, in 1974, he opened his own plumbing and well repair business which he started out of his garage.
On Aug. 24, 1968, he married Mary Jeanne Winkler at St. Paul Catholic Church.
John was a member of the Corunna Jaycees, the Corunna Rotary and served as Caledonia Township treasurer and supervisor. John was a board member of Corunna-Caledonia Fire Board and the Corunna-Caledonia Ambulance Board. He supported many community organizations and events.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary; son John (Amy) Bendall Jr.; daughter Nicole (Mark) Finfrock; grandchildren Evan, Eric and Easton Bendall and Joshua, Caitlyn and Grace Finfrock; sisters-in-law Joyce, Margie and Kay Bendall; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister Norma (Gene) Marriage; and brothers Frank (Rita), Daniel, Jerry and Philip Bendall.
In remembrance of John’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Corunna Educational Foundation (Vocational Scholarship in memory of John Bendall).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
