Age 95, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at The Lodges of Durand.
A Mass of Chritian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm. on Friday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Masks are required for visitation and Mass.
Joseph was born Oct. 17, 1924, in Durand, the son of Victor and Frances (Varga) Mitosinka.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for the past 88 years, as well as Jednota Branch 756 and the UAW.
Joseph loved wildlife and being outdoors. He was known for taking in stray cats and loved watching the birds. Joseph worked the family farm most of his life and was an avid gardener; he even planted a small garden this past spring. He was very proud of his Slovak heritage and spoke fluent Slovak. Joseph had an inquisitive mind and used it to invent many unique things. Joseph will be remembered as a kind, generous man who had a deep devotion to God and the blessed mother.
He retired in 1980 from General Motors after 32 years of service as a machinist in the tool-and-die department.
Joseph is survived by his brother Anthony Mitosinka; nieces and nephews Mary Mitosinka, Rose (Dave) Harvey, Victor (JoAnn) Mitosinka, John (Peggy) Mitosinka, Robert Mitosinka, Richard (Mona) Mitosinka, Julie (Tim) Dodds and Joseph Mitosinka; several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by brothers Steve and Lebor, and sisters-in-law Ruth, Helen and Joan Mitosinka.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
