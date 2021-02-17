Michael John Dickinson

Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at McLaren-Flint surrounded by loved ones.
A time of gathering will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Mike was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Owosso, the son of Alberta and Don Dickinson.
Mike enjoyed hunting, gardening, Oliver tractors and tending to his goats. Most of all, he loved his family and family traditions, all of which normally included his dog Sassy.
Mike loved his lifelong career as a truck driver and was also an active member of Mid-Michigan Old Gas travor Association of Oakley, which was a tradition carried from his grandpa. He cherished the many great friendships he had throughout the years.
Mike was a firm believer in a man’s word and Old Milwaukee. He looked forward to carrying out family traditions, even when they changed slightly throughout the years. Most of the time when not at work he could be found spending time with his wife, gardening, going to tractor shows, raising his farm animals, and teaching his grandkids almost everything he knew. There was never enough time in a day he was sure to leave an impression on every single life he touched.
Mike is survived by his wife Vicky (Gray) Dickinson; son Roy Dickinson; daughters Tracy Fuhrman, Yvonne La Fray, Michelle Basney (Terry Farrow) and Juanita (William) Dahn; adopted daughter Kara; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Don (Tammy) Dickinson; stepbrother Rick (Laura) Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
He was predeceased in death by his father and mother, stepmother Lois Dickinson, sisters Susan and Donna, Uncle David, Aunt Dorothy, and his father and mother-in-law Robert and Sadie Gray.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.