Vivian E. Compton

Age 89, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at First Church of God with the Revs. April Crump and Dr. John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the service Friday at the church.
Vivian was the daughter of Elmer and Flora (Merritt) Wolford born Dec. 3, 1932, at home in Flint. She graduated from Vassar High School, class of 1950.
Vivian worked for Western Union for 10 years and then went on to work at Delores DeGood Accounting and Bill Graham Accounting for 36 years.
She married Charles Compton on Feb. 26, 1955; he predeceased her in October 1994. Vivian married Kenneth Compton in April of 2002; he predeceased her in October 2011.
She was an active member of the Church of God most of her life, singing, teaching Sunday School, planning communions and just being involved. Vivian was also a life member of the Corunna VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and doing puzzles.
Vivian is survived by her daughter Christine (Bradley) Walker of Davison; son Mark (Kim) Compton of Corunna; stepdaughter Sue (George) Turnwald; grandchildren Alycia (Andy) Dolan, Daven (Kristine) Walker and Rebecca Turnwald; great-grandchildren J.D. Camp-Walker, Madeline Dolan and Hannah Dolan; stepgreat-granddaughter Kelly Camp; step great-grandson Michael Camp; stepgreat-great grandson Abel Gustafson; dear friend and neighbor Nora Banas; and nieces, nephews, church family and other close friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husbands; two sisters; two brothers and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Church of God.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
