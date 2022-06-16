Monica Lynn Michael

Age 55, of Roscommon, formerly of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Monica was born July 1, 1966, in Owosso, the daughter of Marlin and Georgia (Deaton) Plementosh.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1984, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Baker College in Owosso. She was employed as a bookkeeper/accountant for many years in the Lansing area before moving permanently to the “cabin” at Higgins Lake.
Monica enjoyed her 1932 Roadster for many years, socializing, playing cards, going to concerts and being at the beach at Higgins Lake. She will be greatly missed.
Monica was predeceased by her mother Georgia (Deaton) Plementosh in 2010 and is survived by her son Hunter Lee Michael; father Marlin; siblings Chris Nemets, Jamie Davis and Marv (Becky) Plementosh; and many other loving friends and family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
