John Miller

Age 87, of Elsie, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
A private graveside service will be held and burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery in Eureka.
John was born in Elsie on Nov. 8, 1934, the son of J.C. and Mary (Debar) Miller. Keith married Marlene Kay Hubbard on Nov. 30, 1957, in Greenbush Township. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage.
Keith retired from General Motors in December 1990. He was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed camping and attending tractor pulls. Keith and Marlene spent 25 winters together in Zephyrhills, Florida, where they made many lifelong friendships. Keith proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Eureka Christian Church and the Elsie American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Marlene Miller of Elsie; daughter Ellen Watson and Craig Simpson of Elsie; son Darrell Miller of Ashley; daughter Kathryn and Robert Beck of DeWitt; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Arlis Strachota of St. Johns; sister-in-law Mary Lou Spiece of St. Johns; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brothers-in-law: John Strachota and Roy Spiece.
Memorials may be made to Eureka Christian Church, Eureka.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
