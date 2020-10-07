Linda Louise Schaufele Hayes

On Sept. 9, 2020, Linda went to spend eternity with Jesus.
She spent her retired life in Sugar Land, Texas, scrapbooking about her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She also spent her time running her three younger grandkids to school and sports.
Linda spent her first 30 years of her adult life as a stay at home mom. Later she worked as a church secretary and as a secretary for an attorney.
Linda was born in Henderson Feb. 12, 1945, and grew up in Owosso. She passed at the age of 75 in Texas.
Mom is survived by her mother, Mary Louise Schaufele Burly; brothers Frank Jr. (Virgie and family) Schaufele and Charlie (Linda and family) Schaufele; children Daniel Jr., Richard and Juliane Hayes Glenz; grandkids Dustin (Brooke) Alyk (Ajia), Kyana, Lacy, Talya, Sam, Jeremy, Kelsey and Kendall; and great-grandkids Aiden, Tyler, Kinzlee, Braxton and Orion.
She was predeceased by her father Frank Schaufele Sr. and daughter Sheryl Lynn Hayes.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at DuPlain Church of Christ.
Contributions can be made to your charity of your choice in her name.
