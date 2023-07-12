Roger Lynn Snyder

Age 76, of Owosso, passed peacefully Monday, July 3, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
As many know, Roger was “the gambler” and in keeping with his wishes, we will be hosting a farewell euchre tournament and celebration of life for him at noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Owosso American Legion.
Please come and join us. Bring your best stories of him to share and enter to play in his final euchre tournament.
We look forward to seeing everyone, sharing stories and giving him a send off “Roger style!”
If you are interested in playing in the euchre tournament, please call (989) 277-4926 to register your details.
He is loved and will be forever missed. Love you Dad!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.