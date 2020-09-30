Age 53, of Lansing, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 30, at the funeral home. Masks are required.
Michael was born Oct. 10, 1966, in Portland, Oregon, the son of Paul and Virginia (Richards) Ash.
He attended Perry Baptist School, Bryant Elementary School and Maricopa County High School. Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1984-86.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed working in his yard. Mike enjoyed fast cars and listening to country music. Most of all, Mike looked forward to time with his family; especially his boys.
He married Dawne Srnec in Owosso Dec. 22, 1984.
Mike worked as a helicopter repair mechanic while in the Army, and has been employed at Waugh’s Culligan and as a handyman.
Michael is survived by his wife Dawne; special partner Donna Panzer; children Kraig Ash, Kurtis Ash, Kristopher Ash and Wesley Panzer; several adoptive children who called him pops; grandchildren Evan Michael Ash, Mae Elizabeth Ash, Kingston Timothy Durrant, Chaveo David Ash, Kathleen Dawne Ash, James David Ash and Kayden Lee Wilder Ash; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
