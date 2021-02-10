Age 103, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Virginia.
She grew up in Bancroft, but spent most of her life in Germany as principal of a school in Bad Toelz. She worked with the families of the original Green Berets, and became an honorary Green Beret in 2014 after writing a novel about the lives of the Green Berets.
She was an author, writing about her jaunts throughout Europe and West Africa. An artist, she has paintings in the permanent collections of Cranbrook Art Academy and the College of William and Mary.
She was a descendent of Hosea Baker, who was the original settler of the hamlet of Newburg in Shiawassee Township, and always considered Bancroft her home.
