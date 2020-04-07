Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.
Due to the recent COVID-19 crisis, there will be no service at this time.
Douglas was the son of John A. and Elma (Edick) Malachowski. He was born in Owosso July 12, 1948.
He married Charlene Haines in Owosso Oct. 24, 1994.
Douglas worked at Motor Products Corporation in Owosso Township.
Douglas proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1974.
Douglas is survived by his stepdaughter Karen (Dean) Partain; stepson Donny Lovering; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings Dan (Shelley) Edick, Mike Edick, Christine (Keith) Keyes and Trudy (Tracy) Edick; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Charlene, two brothers and one sister.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.