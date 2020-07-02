Age 88, of Corunna passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Corunna Chapel, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 2, at the funeral home.
Phyllis was born in Owosso Aug. 13, 1931, the daughter of Stanley and Emma (Bentley) Murdock. She graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1949. On Nov. 19, 1955, she married Gerald A. Siegel in Corunna. They were married for 43 years before his passing Dec. 3, 1998.
Phyllis was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and her family times together. She is survived by her daughter Colleen (Mark) Kirkman of Vernon; grandchildren Susan Kirkman of Sault St. Marie and Steven Kirkman of Vernon; great-granddaughter Violet Kirkman; and sister Armilda (Millie) Taute of Corunna.
She was predeceased by her husband, brother Donald and her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.