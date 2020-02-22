Nancy M. Perina

Age 73, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at McLaren - Flint.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to the time of servicce.
Nancy was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Owosso, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy Marie (DeLong) Perina.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1964.
Nancy loved crafting, playing Bingo and making memories with her friends and family. She spent her years working for the Shiawassee County Register of Deeds office.
Nancy is survived by her sister Barbara Perina; nieces Anne Perina, Sandy Austin and Monica Perina; great-niece Megan; sister-in-law Barbara Perina and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Joe Perina.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
