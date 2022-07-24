Rev. Lawrence W. Neff

Age 92, of Owosso, died July 21 peacefully at home after a long bout with Parkinson’s Disease.
Funeral services will be at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons chapel at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with the Rev. Jerry Walden presiding. Visitation will be before the service beginning at 11 a.m.
Married to Patricia Neff on August 16, 1952, Pat and Larry enjoyed a life of ministry for Jesus Christ together.
The son of the Rev. Lawrence and Ethel Neff of Owosso, Larry graduated from Owosso Bible College and began ministry as a preaching and song evangelist in multiple holiness churches.
Later, he and Pat would be full-time song evangelists in the Church of the Nazarene, with Pat playing the piano and Larry playing bass in many churches and camp meetings around the country. Larry loved gospel and classical concerts, as music was a large part of his life.
When many would be thinking about retirement, Larry would go on to work full-time at the Hernando Florida Church of the Nazarene with Pat at his side. Here, Larry would lead worship and direct the choir, plan bus trips for the seniors, and even coordinate overseas trips for the church. The Neffs have been privileged to tour Israel four times and visit other countries for sight-seeing.
“Work was his hobby” his wife testifies, as Larry loved to fix things as the handyman who kept up his Victorian house — the Owosso historical home on Water Street in which the extended family was privileged to live together: Pat and Larry living in the upstairs and the three nieces’ families in the downstairs. Many family meals were shared together at the large dinner table with love and laughter all around.
Larry is survived by his wife Pat and predeceased by his sister, Edna Mae Abbott. He will be missed greatly by his three nieces and their husbands: Sharon and Gary Voss, Marcia and Mark Green, Karen and Greg Bontrager.
Memorials are suggested to Samaritan’s Purse, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries,or One Mission Society.
