Died peacefully with his family by his side Sept. 14, 2020.
He was greeted in heaven by his Lord Jesus and his brother and sisters.
David was born in Wyandotte in 1937 and was lovingly raised by Leo and Mary Byrnes of Ovid. He married JoAnn (Bartek) in 1962. They enjoyed living in the great community of Ovid-Elsie for all of their years.
David was a very proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was quick to remind all he knew that the “Marines rule.” He enjoyed his family, playing cards, woodworking, and was always quick with a spirited discussion at family gatherings. He could be found puttering in his work shop with a hammer, paintbrush and saw.
He would give the shirt off his back to someone in need; however, could not give a “high five” as his table saw was the winner of more than one altercation. Apparently, working with 10 fingers wasn’t a big enough challenge, so he did it with 81/2. He also enjoyed his morning coffee social with the guys.
With JoAnn, he enjoyed their travels via plane, train and car to New York, Montana and North Dakota to visit David’s birth family. However, they were always glad to return home.
David was an active member of St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister, a parish council member, participated in the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Surviving him are his wife JoAnn; children Angelo, Jerome (Nancy), Gloria (Jim), Marcia and Julie; grandchildren Kristy, Stacey, Becky, Brandon, Mitchell, Nick, Kari, Jake, Cody, Cayden, Todd and Zack; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with an act of kindness.
Granting his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
