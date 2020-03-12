On Monday, March 9, 2020, Thomas Earl Boomer went home peacefully to be with Jesus surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born March 16,1956 in Lapeer and grew up in Owosso, where he planted roots and lived for most of his adult years.
Tom and Jovonnia were married in May 1998, in Owosso, where they combined their two families.
Tom was a kind man with a generous spirit and a loving heart. He dedicated his life to serve Jesus Christ and to love others. Tom had a passion for music, worship and youth ministry and used his drumming skills to honor the Lord. Tom would be found on any given day, driving many places in town to mow lawns for those that could not do it themselves. He was a multi-talented man, renovating a couple of their homes and building a beautiful home with the help of his father, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and good friends Roger and Sue Smith.
Tom loved fishing and hunting with his brother-in-law Glen Sutton, motorcycling with Roger and Sue, drumming and, best of all, playing with his grandkids. He enjoyed his career with GTE/Verizon as a lineman for 28 years in Michigan. After retirement, he worked at H-I-S Paint as a fun retirement job in Yukon, Oklahoma.
Tom fought a brave fight after an extended illness to be there for his wife. He leaves behind the love of his life, Jovonnia, sons Nathan Boomer (Kimmie and grandkids Nolan and Luke); Derek Boomer (Crystal and grandkids Brody, Stella and Addie,) and Jim Lewis (Jenny and grandkids Reo, Trent, Tatum and Giada ).
He also leaves behind “The sisters”, Sue Daley (Ron), Sharon Lehman (Tom), Sally Sanden (Ken) and Jill McDonald (Kevin); sister-in-law Desiree Sutton; brothers-in-law Glen Sutton (Regina), Enic Sutton (Kellie) and Drew Sutton (Tina).
He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews and special friends Roger and Sue Smith. Tom was preceded in death by parents Fred and Peggy Boomer; and parents-in-law Vaston and Shirley Sutton; as well as sister-in-law Enid Lane Yingling.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical staff at Integris Baptist Medical Center ICU and Dr. Jeremy Moad, Tom’s personal physician and friend, for the compassionate personal care and attention that you gave to Tom while in your care.
Thomas was laid to rest at his final retirement home in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Visit bffuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message. In lieu of flowers gifts can be given in memory of Tom Boomer to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.