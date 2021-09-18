Carl Wesley Briggs

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Munson Hospital in Traverse City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Carl was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Lansing, the son of Harvey and Helen (Graham) Briggs.
Carl graduated from Lansing Eastern High School and proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
He married Sharon K. Amon in Lansing on March 9, 1967; she predeceased him in 2013.
Carl enjoyed his employment with Indian Trails, where he was known by many as “Captain Carl.” He loved his job, so he never worked a day.
Carl is survived by his beautiful daughter Theresa Kay (Matt) Pickler; special friend Kathy Moses and her family; grandchildren Kyle (Ashley) Boles, Matthew Pickler, Troy (Merissa) Davis and Breanna Tompkins; great-grandchildren Chloe, Brayden, Paisley and Harper; siblings John (Brenda) Briggs, Nelson Briggs and Carol Joy (John) Marty; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife; parents; and siblings Richard, Shirley and Ellen.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Child Advocacy Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-jouse.com.
