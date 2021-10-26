Terry Lynn Hathon

Age 66, of Chesaning, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Cremation has taken place and he will be buried with his parents at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon at a later date. A memorial will take place in his honor at an undetermined future date.
Terry was born in Owosso Sept. 26, 1955, the son of Victor Lee and Onalee Isabelle (Dennis) Hathon. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1973.
Terry worked in metal fabrication and he also did maintenance and landscaping at the condominiums where he lived in Florida. He was very handy, and liked working around his home tinkering and fixing things. He also enjoyed woodworking. Terry looked forward to family game nights and playing cards. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter Amy Denkins and Chris Frye, of Elsie; sister Connie Bashore, of Elsie; and significant other Linda Gibson, of Chesaning.
He is also survived by grandchildren Kyle and Joshua; great-granddaughter Onalee; special niece Nicole Walker and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Lee, James, Lonnie, Larry and Tom Hathon.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
