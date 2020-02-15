Age 36, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon Sunday until the time of service.
Rodney was born Nov. 24, 1983, in Owosso, the son of Rod Rowell and Elaine (Hect) Wells.
He did everything for his family and was a dedicated husband and father. Rodney looked forward to family time and especially loved taking them to amusement parks during the summer. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and could often be found doing home improvement projects.
He married Andrea Hollers in Owosso Feb. 21, 2003.
Rodney was employed with Gale Insulation in Wixom for the past 15 years as an installer.
Rodney is survived by his wife Andrea; children Brandon, Andrew, Joseph, Miranda, Rodney and Breonna; grandchildren Brendon, Braydon, Kaylynn, Alex, Neveah, Kenny,Wayne, Dean, Kaylee and Delilah; parents Rod (Rhonda) Rowell and Elaine (Chris) Wells; and many siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandson Dean and other loving family members.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
