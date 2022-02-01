On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, Wayne Milks, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 86.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service Friday.
Wayne was born July 13, 1935, in Henderson to Thonon and Edna (Hunt) Milks. He served in the U.S. Army for two years at the Pentagon from 1957-59. After leaving the service, Wayne worked as a meat cutter for Brady’s Foodland in Corunna for the majority of his work life, where he so enjoyed interacting with the local customers. He married Sharon Hunter in Detroit on Dec. 1, 1962. They raised four sons, Steven (Tonya), Brian (Pamela), Robert (Angela) and Michael (Paula) and one daughter, Traci (Thomas) Riddle.
Wayne had a passion for drawing unique designs that he was happy to share on social media and offer to those he interacted with. He also took considerable joy in telling jokes. He was known for his wit and compassionate personality. Wayne played in fantasy football and basketball leagues with three of his sons for many years, enjoying both the sport of it, along with the camaraderie within those groups. He also had a tremendous love for polka music and was also a big fan of radio station 98.1 WKCQ. Wayne also had a hat collection he was proud of and used technology well late in life.
His wife and children survive him, as well as 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and his sister Joann Holecek.
Wayne was predeceased by his mother Edna Milks, father Thonon Milks, sister Jannett Blakeslee, and brothers Wyan Milks, Warren Milks and Theron Milks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.