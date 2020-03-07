Age 56, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Church of Jubilee with Pastor Gary Beal officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
William “Bubba” was born July 21, 1963, in Owosso; the son of William Sr. and Reva (Kirby) Krause.
He graduated from Owosso High School.
Bubba married Sue Ann Archer in Chapin, Michigan on June 7.
He was a member of the Church of Jubilee and was very active as a praise and worship leader.
Music was Bubba’s life, having played in numerous country, Christian and polka bands as well as recording with them. He spent his years working at Insituform and drove truck for Pre Marc.
Bubba is survived by his wife Sue; daughters Amanda Krause, Ashley (Aaron) Platt and Alisha Krause; four grandchildren; sister Corky (Jeff) Adams; brother Stan Krause; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Tina Gokee.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
