Jacquelyn Sue (Valasek) Strouse

Age 63, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
There will be no services at this time.
Jacquelyn was born March 20, 1959 in Owosso, the daughter of Barbara R. and Edward F. (Bronson) Valasek. Jacquelyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, riding horses, being outdoors and caring for her fur babies. She worked at various manufacturing companies through the years and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
Jacquelyn is survived by her children Bobbi Rae (Sheldon) Zruna, Casey (Steve) Wilder, Randy Strouse and eight grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
