Age 78, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at home in New Lothrop, after a battle with dementia.

Duane was born on Sept. 14, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, to Eva Holliday and Floyd Amon. He married the love of his life, Edith Marie Cole, on Feb. 24, 1967. Together they had children, Michael, Tracy and Kevin. He worked at V-8 Engine at General Motors in Flint for 34 years and retired in 2000. He was a huge Elvis Presley fan and even tried to grow his side-burns and have the same hairstyle as Elvis in his younger years. He enjoyed drawing, fishing, camping, vacationing with his family, being a helping hand to those in need, keeping up with his cars, detailing the cars of his friends and family, getting his exercise by riding his bicycle three miles a few times a week and mowing his yard. He had very fond memories of having his children ride the mower with him.

