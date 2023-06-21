Age 78, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at home in New Lothrop, after a battle with dementia.
Duane was born on Sept. 14, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, to Eva Holliday and Floyd Amon. He married the love of his life, Edith Marie Cole, on Feb. 24, 1967. Together they had children, Michael, Tracy and Kevin. He worked at V-8 Engine at General Motors in Flint for 34 years and retired in 2000. He was a huge Elvis Presley fan and even tried to grow his side-burns and have the same hairstyle as Elvis in his younger years. He enjoyed drawing, fishing, camping, vacationing with his family, being a helping hand to those in need, keeping up with his cars, detailing the cars of his friends and family, getting his exercise by riding his bicycle three miles a few times a week and mowing his yard. He had very fond memories of having his children ride the mower with him.
Duane is survived by his wife of 56 years Edith Holliday; children Michael (Billie Jo) Holliday of Owosso, Kevin (Christina) Holliday of Howell and Tracy (Brent) Birchmeier of New Lothrop; granddaughters Sarrah Holliday, Brianna Birchmeier and Molly Brooks; and grandsons Tristyn Holliday and Casen Birchmeier.
He is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Eva and sister Bev Bentley.
A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
Memorial donations can be made to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County, in honor of Duane.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the hospice team from McLaren Hospice of Davison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.