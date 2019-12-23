Martha Lorraine (Blackmer) Moran

A long-time resident of Owosso, passed away at Mid Michigan Hospital in Clare, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with her family by her side. She moved to Clare in July, 2018, to be closer to her family. Martha was born on Dec. 16, 1934, in Wahjamega, Michigan, the youngest of five children born to farmer Clarence S. Blackmer and Amanda F. Nuttle.
The family moved to Owosso, where Martha attended and graduated from the High School Department of the Owosso Bible College. While there, she met Paul David Moran, the son of Chester and Opan Moran, a local pastor and homemaker. They were married on Sept. 23, 1953, at the Wesleyan Church in Owosso.
Over the years, Martha worked at Universal Electric, Christian’s Department Store, and was a long-time bus driver when she retired from Owosso Public Schools. She loved baking, crafts and sewing, she made many treasures for her family and friends. Martha and Paul spent time traveling and camping. Martha loved the ocean and the beach, spending time with her family, and her favorite time of the year was Christmastime.
Martha is survived by four children Debra Amidon (Steve) of Mt. Pleasant, Carolyn Kellogg of Chesaning, Mary Moran of Traverse City, and Kenneth Moran (Kathy) o f Farwell; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Paul, son Barry Moran, parents and her siblings.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Nelson-House funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to charity of donors choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
