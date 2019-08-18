Marianne (McGuire) Klein

Age 92, of Byron, died Aug. 17, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9450 Duffield Road in Gaines. The Rev. Bill Wegher will be the celebrant. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Fowlerville.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. rosary, at Mrs. Klein’s residence at 14307 S. Vernon Road in Byron, and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make contributions to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Marianne was born May 29, 1927, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Arthur James Gunn and Mary Hilda (Carr) Gunn. She married Robert E. McGuire Sept. 6, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1999.
She was then married to Charles E. Klein May 19, 2000, and he preceded her in death in 2018. Marianne was a longtime real estate broker owning her own office and retiring at the age of 71. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the altar society and the RCIA.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed dancing. She was devoted to her family and her church. Marianne was a faithful and accomplished woman who was well loved.
Surviving are children Philip (Diane) McGuire of Owosso, Mary (John) Boillat of Byron, Maureen Bosker (Mark Ladley) of Traverse City, Colleen McGuire (Armand Perrier) of Grand Haven, Patrick (Joelle) McGuire of Byron, Michael (Autumn) McGuire of Byron and John (Becky) McGuire of Edgerton, Ohio; stepchildren Chad (Debbie) Klein of Dexter, Mark (Cheri) Klein of Ann Arbor, Suzanne (Mark) Hutha of Elk Rapids and Maureen Proffitt of Florida; 29 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and sister Suzanne Gunn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, foster parents Leo J. Fitzgerald and Mary Agnes Fitzgerald, children Robert E. and Lucy, and stepgrandson Chad Klein.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St.
