Walter Arnold Brown

Of Foreman, Arkansas, known as “Arnold” or “Arn” to his family and friends or as “Papa” to his grandchildren, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 87.
He was born in Owosso, to Walter Adin and Alice Viola (White) Brown on Sept. 12, 1934. He was the oldest son of 10 children. He met the love of his life, Betty Mary Ocenasek, when he was 21 years old in New Lothrop. She and a friend were running across the street to the drugstore to get ice cream while he was driving by with a mutual friend who stopped to introduce them. They were married July 9, 1955, in Flushing at St. Robert Catholic Church. Together they had three children: Betty Jo, Walter Arnold “Arnie” and Bernadette Marie. They sold their home and land in Michigan and moved to Foreman, Arkansas, in 1976.
Walter was a lifelong farmer and hard-working man. He spent his childhood and early adult life in Michigan, where he worked on his uncle Martin Brown’s farm. The time he spent there cultivated a passion for farming within him. He took what he learned to Arkansas and built his own farm from the ground up that has sustained for generations. The farm was always a family business where his wife, children and later grandchildren helped to run it. He was a jokester and loved to laugh, but he was also serious. When it was time to work, you got out there and got the job done. There was no leaving for lunch. He’d bring a loaf of bread and bologna to the field and park in the shade of a combine or tractor and we would all make a sandwich on the tailgate. He loved the farm and watching progress. When he was able to drive, he kept the roads hot. He would drive around all the fields, sometimes twice a day, just to look at the crops. It didn’t matter to him if there was any planting or harvesting taking place. He was just watching the plants grow.
His ultimate goal in life was to leave behind a lasting legacy for his family on the farm. His family was his world. He attended an endless number of birthday parties, baby showers, beauty pageants, dance recitals, sporting events, weddings, holiday get-togethers and weekend family gatherings over the years. There weren’t many things that could get him away from the farm, but if it involved someone he loved, he was always there.
He was preceded into heaven by his great-grandson Richard Connor Beasley; parents Walter and Alice; sister Marlene Janice VanSteenburg; and brothers Dallas Craig and Ronald Aden Brown.
He is survived by his wife Betty; daughter Betty Jo (William) Zeigler; son Walter Arnold (Jenice) Brown III; and daughter Bernadette Marie Brown of Foreman, Arkansas; grandchildren Brooke (Otis) Howland of Foreman, Arkansas, Dusty (Melinda) Sexton of Simms, Texas, Haze (Kimberlyn) Zeigler of Ashdown, Arkansas, Aaron Hines of Foreman, Arkansas, Angela (Daniel) Heath of Winthrop, Arkansas, Anya (Rob) Carbone of Las Vegas, Nevada, Walter Brown IV of Kansas, and Cody Brown of Texarkana, Texas; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; sisters Lorayne (Max) Pate of South Carolina and Gloria (Bernie) Cowels of Florida; brothers Lyle Brown of Florida, Barry Brown of Oklahoma, Curt Brown of Florida and Darrell (Maureen) Brown of North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Prince of Peace Church, 201 Schuman St. in Foreman, Arkansas. A memorial service will follow, with Sister Joyce Green officiating.
