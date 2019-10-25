Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends.
David was born June 5, 1939 in Flint, the son of Herbert and Donna (Brown) Jordan of Lennon.
He grew up in the Flushing and Lennon area. He graduated from Owosso High School with the Class of 1957.
After graduation he went to work for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and retired from there at the age of 49 with 31 years of service, where he received several awards and recognition for his ideas. He also served four years in the United States National Guard.
He married Sharon Ferry in 1964 and they had three children Michael, John and Jillyn.
David’s favorite pastimes were playing cards, fishing, cars of all ages and spending time with family. He was noted for his quick wit, dry humor, infectious smile and his love of all music.
David is survived by his wife Sharon; son Michael (Mistie); daughter Jillyn; his dearly loved grandchildren Jayce, Chad and Zane; brother Bob (Brenda) Jordan; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; close friend Brad Halladay of Reed City; best friend Dr. Michael (Sandy) Lasey of Owosso.
He was predeceased by his son John Christopher, parents, brother Charles; brother-in-law Duane (Irene) Ferry.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Rev. John Walworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home.
