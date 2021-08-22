Age 99, passed away Aug. 1, 2021, at M&M Board and Care in Hesperia, California.
Madelyn was born Nov. 19, 1921, to Oliver Henry Geib and Marion Gertrude Crowell of Corunna. In 1943, she married Kenneth Joseph Schneider, of Owosso, in Las Vegas. From this union came a son, Peter Warren Schneider.
She married Kenneth “Beau” Morgan Dec. 23, 1966, in Los Angeles.
Madelyn endured some difficult times in her life, including the death of her beloved Beau Morgan and her cabin burning to the ground in a canyon fire, with all her worldly goods lost. She spent her remaining years with the kind and loving caregivers at M&M Board and Care. Through all her struggles she put on a brave face and smile. She moved forward with her life, and her trust in the Lord.
Madelyn gained a great love of music and animals from her parents — her veterinarian father and concert pianist mother. She enjoyed an exciting singing career beginning as a singer with the Jimmy Dorsey band.
Madelyn went on to sing for the soldiers in World War II on the Bob Hope tour, and she sang with famed pianist Joe Turner in Paris. After moving to Apple Valley, California, in 1978, she was a regular singer with Glenn Moore and other high desert personalities, and with the Burbank Civic Light Opera and Van Bloem Singers.
She always relished telling the story of how she outshot Clark Gable while skeet shooting on the beaches of Malibu, California, after World War II, and of meeting Clint Eastwood, Henry Winkler, “the Fonz” and Esther Williams. While living and entertaining in Apple Valley, she became friends and rode horses with Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.
In earlier years, Madelyn taught water ballet and mused that she learned about water ballet from Esther Williams. No doubt she is at this moment belting out her rendition of her signature song, “All of Me,” as she entertains all her old friends on the other side of the veil.
We will miss her talent, her wit, and her ability to go from sassy to classy in any given moment — always with a dazzling smile and with endearing love and great generosity toward the ones she loved.
She was preceded in death by her sister Frances Maurice “Reese” Foerster and her husband Kenneth “Beau” Morgan.
She is survived by her son Peter Warren Schneider of New Mexico and nephew Patrick Scarlett of Owosso.
A graveside service was held for Madelyn. She is interred near her parents in St. Johns. The service was at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns.
Memorial contributions in Madelyn’s memory may be sent to: M&M Board and Care, 18245 Cherry St., Hesperia, CA 92345.
