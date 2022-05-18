Wayne J. Buck

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, May 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Wayne was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Owosso, the son of Benjamin and Elizabeth (Riha) Buck.
He graduated from St. Paul Catholic School, class of 1963 and attended Michigan State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
Wayne was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Michigan State University fan and enjoyed golfing and fishing with his boys.
He married Patricia A. Papciak on Sept. 10, 1966; she predeceased him in 2008.
Wayne was employed through the years with Brewer Engineering and Capital Consulting.
He is survived by his sons Jim Buck and Matthew Buck; grandchildren Megan and Caiden; siblings Raymond (Nancy) Buck and Martha (Gerald) Galesk; and nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, parents and sisters Eleanor Buck and Katheryn Mohler.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.