Age 74, of Roscommon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Lynda was born in Middletown, New York, Jan. 10, 1947, to Donald and Elizabeth (Ripperger) Murdoch.
Lynda entered The Salvation Army College for Officers June 3, 1972. She served as a community clergy leader for more than 17 years within The Salvation Army with her husband Larry, who died in April 2017.
Upon their retirement from The Salvation Army, they moved to Houghton Lake, where Lynda worked at the Nokomis and Shawono centers. After retirement, Lynda also further devoted her God-given calling to serve others. She devoted the remainder of her life to serve Roscommon County wherever called to meet the physical and spiritual needs of others.
She served as executive director of the New Connections Drop-In Center of Roscommon County. Lynda volunteered with the Emergency Services Response Team, was a trained Victim Services Unit team member and served as the executive director of the Roscommon County Food Pantry. She also participated with other numerous special community service projects over the holidays.
Lynda is survived by her sons Donald (Rebecca) Hogaboom and Jonathan Hogaboom; grandchildren Jeremy, Donna and Noah; mother Betty Murdock; and sister Liz Walker.
A special tribute that best described Lynda: “Now looking back and recognizing the spiritual drive of community volunteer service Lynda brought to our community, I believe God sent her to us as an Angel to remind us of the truth, “it is more blessed to give than to receive.””
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors.
A funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Houghton Lake Wesleyan Church, with family accepting visitors at 11 a.m.
An internment service will take place at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Memorial gifts are encouraged to support the Victim Service Unit, 500 Lake St., Roscommon, MI 48653, or the Roscommon County Food Pantry, 715 S. Loxley St., Houghton Lake, MI 48629.
Family and friends may leave condolences online at wagnerfunerals.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon.
