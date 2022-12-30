Josephine Patricia MacManus

Age 92, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the home of her daughter Bernadette, with family present.
The daughter of Neil Peter Coyle and Roseanne (McAreavy), she was born on March 13, 1930 in Belfast, Ireland. She married her sweetheart Daniel Charles MacManus in Belfast Ireland on Feb. 16, 1952, and together they celebrated almost 70 years of marriage, until Daniel’s passing in January of 2022.
The couple immigrated to Owosso, where along with their children Dermot and Anne, became naturalized United States citizens on March 21, 1965. Patricia created a happy family home, and worked as a part-time bookkeeper at the Robert Hall and JC Penny stores. Gifted with a beautiful voice, she sang in the St. Paul Catholic Church choir, and as Alter Society President, oversaw design and development of the Father Whalen Room, a much-used parish venue. Known for her talent in knitting complex Irish Aran patterned sweaters, her artistic contributions were an anticipated centerpiece at several church bazaars. Patricia and Daniel moved from Owosso to Westerville, Ohio, to be close to family, and until 2019 they were also winter residents in Stuart, Florida.
Patricia is survived by her son Dermot MacManus of Westerville, Ohio; daughters Dr. Anne Drabczyk (Toby) of Stuart, Florida and Bernadette MacManus of Westerville, Ohio; and grandsons Daniel MacManus and Matthew MacManus. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Gerard McManus of Ajax, Canada and numerous nieces and nephews in Ireland, Australia, and Canada.
She is predeceased by her husband Daniel; children Mary, Michael and twins Sean and Neil; and her parents. She was also the youngest of her late siblings James Coyle, Neil Coyle, Annie (George) Martin, Maureen Coyle and Sarah (Jim) McGarry.
As a lifelong Catholic, a resurrection mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, followed by internment in the family plot at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Owosso, at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
The family would like to thank the kind nurses and doctors of Mt. Carmel Hospice for their tender care during Patricia’s lengthy illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.