Josephine Patricia MacManus

Age 92, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the home of her daughter Bernadette, with family present.

The daughter of Neil Peter Coyle and Roseanne (McAreavy), she was born on March 13, 1930 in Belfast, Ireland. She married her sweetheart Daniel Charles MacManus in Belfast Ireland on Feb. 16, 1952, and together they celebrated almost 70 years of marriage, until Daniel’s passing in January of 2022.

