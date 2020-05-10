Age 56, of Laingsburg, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Dale was born June 4, 1963, in Lansing, to Kenneth L. and Aldene A. (Hilgendorf) Parker. He was raised with his 10 brothers and sisters and he moved to Colorado, where he met his wife. Dale was always a skilled repairman and it seemed only fitting he would continue his skills in the automotive industry as a mechanic, working for many years.
He was a proud father of five children, and nothing meant more to him than the time spent with family and friends. This led him to marry his absolute best friend, Donna (Jarmin), Dec. 7, 2013, in Laingsburg. Dale loved hunting season and this love spilled over into many memorable hunts with his children and grandchildren. He will be forever remembered as “Pops” to many of his children’s friends.
Dale is survived by his wife Donna; children Jamie (Matt) Schafer, Shane (Jessica Morris) Parker, Kelley McKerrow and Shannon (James) Kraiger; grandchildren Randie, Kaylie, Ashanti, Gavin, Aidin, Aria and the last-born, Parker; siblings Barb Bramer, Joyce Jones, Kathy Parker-Davis, Dawn Parker, Duane (Carol) Parker and Danny Parker; sisters-in-law Velma Parker and Lynda Parker; closest friends Roy and Gordy; beloved dog J.D.; and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Jennifer Parker; his parents; siblings James Parker, Linda Parker, David Parker and Donald Parker; and brothers-in-law Bernie Bramer and Rick Jones.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
