Age 81, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Bob Moore officiating.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 4:32 pm
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service.
Joyce was born May 1, 1941, in Flint, the daughter of Claude and Catherine (Albers) Felling.
She graduated from St. Mary’s School with the class of 1959. Joyce then earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan-Flint and a master’s degree at Michigan State University in social work.
Joyce enjoyed church services, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play, rock collecting, walks on the beaches of the Great Lakes, visits with friends and family, and most of all, her special fur baby Riley.
She married Clendon “Buzz” Waite Jr. in Flint on Oct. 4, 1969 . He predeceased her Nov. 8, 2019.
Joyce worked as a social worker for PACE for 12 years and Private Practice from 2001 to 2018.
Joyce is survived by her daughters Sarah Thomas, Rebecca (John) Gehringer and Molly (Todd) Spencer; grandchildren Samantha Stoneman, Derek Stoneman, Naomi Thomas, Blake Leavitt, Ryan Leavitt, Adam Price and Justin Price; great-grandchildren Jack, Lily and Mallory; brother Kenneth (Janet) Felling; along with several other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father Claude Felling, mother Catherine Felling and brother Maurice “Mo” Felling.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Help Fight RA (Rheumatoid Arthritis) at helpfightra.org in memory of Joyce Waite.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
