Diana 'Dee' Knieper

Of Maple Grove Township, was called home by her Lord and Savior Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Chesaning Comfort Care with her loving family at her side. She was 76 years of age.
Dee was born Nov. 22, 1944, in Oakdale, Lousiana, to the late Garland and Lucille (LaFleur) Tate. She resided in the Chesaning area since 1962. She was united in marriage to Edward Knieper on June 10, 1967, in Chesaning. Mrs. Knieper was employed at IGA for 13 years, the Bob Burn Tax Service in St. Charles for 15 years, and also worked for the family business, Edward Knieper Builder, for many years. Dee was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove, the Altar Society, Daughters of Isabella, and she enjoyed time spent with her card club friends of over 44 years. She was a great baker, an amazing cook, she had a wonderful sense of humor and she was very firm in her religious beliefs. Dee happily donated one of her kidneys to her brother Gene in 2004. Dee’s greatest joy was spending quality time with her grandson as well as her family and friends.
Surviving are devoted husband Edward; son Chad Knieper; daughter Tara (Bryan) Yuille; grandchildren: Hudson, Kayla and Kie; great-grandchildren; siblings: Kathy (Eddie) Lawrence, Dennis (Sonya) Tate, Pat Tate; in-laws Dorothy Tate, Roy Wendling, Pat Knieper, brother Luke Knieper, C.SS.P., Richard (Jackie) Knieper, Ken (Nancy) Knieper, Andy (Paulie) Knieper, Dave (Joyce) Knieper, John (Carolyn) Knieper, Margaret (Jerry) Dugal, Barbara (John) Bruckman, Marie (Jerry) Zervan, Dorothy (Larry) Wendling, Betty (Mike) Hechinger, Linda (Lynn) Miller, and Therese Knieper; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dee was also preceded in death by brother Gene Tate in 2019; sister Marjorie Wendling in 2020; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Albert and Imelda Knieper; in-laws Aileen (Phil) Conley, Robert (Doreen) Knieper, Tom Knieper, Jerome Knieper and Phillip Knieper.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove with the Rev. John Cotter presiding. Burial to follow in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home and the Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 8 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Stroke Foundation americanstroke.org or Dementia Society of Americadementiasociety.org.
The family wishes to extend a heart-felt thank you to the many family and friends, especially Becky Richardson, who helped care for Dee over the past 10 years. Your love and care will always be appreciated.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
