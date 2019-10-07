Marilyn Joan Miller

Age 80, of Ovid, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, with the Rev. Judy Hazle officiating.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born in Owosso Nov. 1, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Harriet (Vautherot) Ordway. She graduated from high school in Alba.
Marilyn married Jack Vernon Miller Jan. 17, 1959, in Ovid. Jack passed away in February 2013.
Marilyn worked at Old Kent/Fifth Third bank in Ovid and St. Johns for many years. She enjoyed bowling on a league with her friends, watching Michigan State University basketball games, and morning trips to the Ovid Cafe for coffee with friends.
In her later years, she enjoyed traveling on bus trips with friends and trips to the casino with her sisters. Marilyn knitted many blankets for her family and friends. She loved taking care of her family and enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren. Marilyn was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Shepardsville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by daughter Sue and Don Strait of DeWitt; sons Donald Miller of Ovid, and Jack Jr. and Moji Miller of DeWitt; grandchildren Steven and Jessica Miller of Ovid, Matthew Strait of Royal Oak, McKayla Miller of Wyoming, Michigan, Kathleen Miller of Ovid, Evan Miller of DeWitt and Cameron Miller of DeWitt; great-grandchildren Renin Cole, Rebecca Miller and Ryder Miller; siblings Roland Ordway of Alba, Pat Milligan of Alba, Sharon and Jerry Huffman of Elmira, and Barry and Kathy Ordway of Georgia; and special aunt Marion Louch of Corunna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Donald “Bob” Ordway and Jerry “Butch” Ordway.
Memorials may be made to Shepardsville United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
