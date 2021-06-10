Age 84, passed away June 3, 2021 in the care of Hospice.
The son of Velma and William Lyon of Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1954.
Frank grew up a hard working farmer. He married Marylyn Mae Milster and had three children.
He loved umpiring at Bennett Field in Owosso and supported his family as a salesman with talent and the ability to talk to anyone.
He was known for his sense of humor and his dedication to the Lions Club in both Owosso and Clermont, Florida. He sang in the Methodist Church choirs in Hillsdale, Owosso and in Clermont.
He married Kristi Moss at the age of 48.
He is survived by wife Kristi; daughters Cynthia Lyon Barrow and Karen Lyon Mason; son Jeff Lyon; step-daughter Kate Ziemak; sister Thelma Van Epps of East Lansing; grandchildren Zachariah Lyon, Colin Lyon Barrow and Alexandra Mason; step-grandchildren Elizabeth and Edward Ziemak and Amanda Turner; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will take place at 2 p.m. June 18, at the Clermont United Methodist Church. The public is welcome.
