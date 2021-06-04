Gordon James Bailey

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Comfort Care in Chesaning with his family at his side.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, with the Rev. Terry Bailey, the Rev. David McGowan and the Rev. Darwin Highlen officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Coldsprings Township Cemetery in Kalkaska.
Gordon was born in Mancelona Feb. 12, 1937, to Cecil and Catherine (Dingus) Bailey.
He learned early on how to work hard, working on the farms of Mennonite friends as a young man. On Dec. 19, 1960, he married Betty Jean Moore in Lansing and spent the next few years selling Fuller Brush, working on a farm and at Montgomery Ward as a mechanic. In 1967, Gordon and Betty purchased a doughnut shop in Westown Owosso and owned and operated Betty’s Donuts for many years. He retired in 2003 from the RESD where he worked for several years as a bus driver.
Gordon loved life, he lived it to the fullest. He loved projects and could fix anything. He also loved flying and spent many hours traveling places with his family in their Cherokee 180. Gordon was a man who put God first in everything. He sang with his family at many campmeetings and church revivals. He was a charter member of the Owosso United Missionary Church and nothing made him happier than to see his children and grandchildren in church with him on Sunday. He always urged them to “do the right thing.”
Gordon is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty (Moore) Bailey, who lovingly and faithfully cared for him in recent years. He is also survived by children Terry and (Teresa) Bailey, of Randleman, North Carolina, Randy (Racheal) Bailey, of Oakley, and Sandra (Bailey) Sheldon-McGowan (David McGowan), of Owosso; sister Laura (Dan) Huffman, of Hisperia; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Owosso United Missionary Church 1595 N. Hickory Road, Owosso, MI 48867.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.