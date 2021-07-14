Mattie Elizabeth Pollard

Age 96, of Fenton, formerly of Durand, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Green Acres Assisted Living in Fenton.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Daniel A. Hanselman, senior pastor at Highland Congregational Church will officiate, with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
The Pollard family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Izzy was born April 10, 1925, in Durand to Charles H. and Agnes Marie (Cooley) Phillips. She graduated from Durand High School and loved raising her children and working in the office at Bendix from 1943-46.
On June 1, 1946, she married Edgar T. Pollard in Durand and together they raised two sons, Gary and Gregory.
Izzy is survived by sons Gary (Jeanette) Pollard and Gregory (Kim) Pollard; also grandchildren Nathan, Mary, Jonathan, Ryan and Rachel.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Edgar, infant son Ronald Pollard and all her siblings.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.