James “Jim” F. Shultz

Age 80, formerly of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at McLaren Hospital of Flint after a short battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Military Honors to follow. The family invites all friends and family to a memorial dinner that will take place after the celebration of life at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center.
Jim was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Detroit, the son of Fulton and Alva (Richmond) Shultz.
He graduated from Chesaning Union High School with the class of 1960.
He went on to serve in the United States Army, Jim served in the army from 1960 until 1964 and the National Guard from 1964 to 2001.
Jim married Judy Kay (Adams) Shultz in Owosso, Michigan, at Owosso First Baptist Church on March 4, 1967.
Jim enjoyed learning about history and loved to spend time with his dogs Casey and Sulivan. Most of all Jim loved and cherished his family.
James is survived by his wife, Judy Kay Shultz, formerly of Owosso; children Julie (Michael) Robb of Owosso, and Justin (Shelly) Shultz of Flushing, formerly of Owosso; grandchildren Tyler and Rylee; sister Bonnie (Paul) Randolph of Stanfield, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Kay Warner, Mary Hudecek and Linda Davis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
