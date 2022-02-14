Jimmie Thomas Birge

Age 72, of Chesaning, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services for Jimmie will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Chesaning.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral service Saturday.
Contributions made in the memory of Jimmie may be directed to the family.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.